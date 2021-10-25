Sandra “Sandee” Lynne Draper, 58, passed away on Oct. 24, in her home in Farmville, in the arms of her husband and son. Sandee was born on Aug. 31, 1963 in Annapolis, Maryland to Bruce and Elizabeth Joy Henry. She graduated from Severna Park High School in 1981. On Dec. 18, 1987, she married the love of her life Raymond E. Draper. They soon had two children Jessica and RJ, who are the light of her life.

In Jan.1996, Sandee and Ray moved to their family farm in Farmville. Sandee worked at Prince Edward County Public Schools as a teacher assistant for many years, where her passion for education and serving her community grew. Wanting to make a bigger impact, she earned her Bachelors of Education from Old Dominion University and became a Special Education Teacher at Prince Edward County High School. She spent the last years of her life dedicated to her students, community and family. From running concession stands on Friday night to raise money for her special education program to coaching her Medford Basketball team, Sandee poured her heart into her work and touched the lives of many.

Sandee was survived by her husband, Ray; children, Jessica and RJ Draper; three grandchildren, Kinsley, Grayson and Kamden; cousins, Debbie and Tracey; nieces and nephews; other family member and hundreds of friends, students and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bruce and Joy, and her uncle, Bill Henry.

Sandee’s love will continue to live on in our hearts forever. “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” — John 16:22

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Puckett Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Edward Special Education Program. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.