Spooky Slugfest returns to Buddy Bolding Stadium

The spookiest, or at least kookiest, baseball game in Farmville returns to Buddy Bolding Stadium with the latest edition of the Spooky Slugfest on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The event brings together the best parts of Halloween and baseball and puts them on display at Buddy Bolding Stadium in a free community event hosted by Longwood baseball. The Lancers will treat fans to a Halloween-themed scrimmage featuring a host of characters that in the past has featured everyone from sumo wrestlers to Mario and Luigi, Mr. Incredible, Tyrannosaurus Rex and more.

After the completion of what is annually the wackiest baseball game in Farmville, fans are invited down to the field to trick-or-treat around the horn with the costumed Lancers.

“We love the chance to bring Farmville together,” Longwood head coach Chad Oxendine said. “This is an awesome community event, and our guys look forward to it. Anything we can do that brings people together around baseball, we are all about it.”

New to this year’s event, the Student-Athletic Advisory Committee and the baseball team have partnered together to raise money for Prince Edward County Public Schools as part of the Pennies for Prince campaign. Spooky Slugfest will be the culminating day for the fundraiser, which seeks coins and bills that will go entirely toward the benefit of Farmville’s public school system.