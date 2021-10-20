expand
October 20, 2021

Head of School Paul “Chance” Reynolds and Jennings Custis, upper school head, stand with the most recent Fuqua School Cum Laude Society inductees. Above, from left, are Custis; James Minix, son of Lee Minix and Annie Minix; Hadley Puckett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dayton Puckett; and Reynolds.

Students inducted into Cum Laude Society

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The Cum Laude Society is an international organization that recognizes academic excellence by inducting the top 20% of the senior class based on GPA. The top 10% is inducted at the beginning of the academic year; the second 10% at the end of the year. Fuqua School recently inducted James Minix and Hadley Puckett during its Fall Academic Awards Program. Students inducted into the Cum Laude Society must have been enrolled at Fuqua School since the beginning of their junior year and qualify behaviorally for a leadership/honor privilege. The Fuqua School Chapter of The Cum Laude Society received its charter in May of 2008.

