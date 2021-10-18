Tarlton recognized by Board

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors recognized county solid waste employee James Tarlton Jr., during its Oct. 12 meeting. Tarlton works at the county’s Solid Waste Convenience sites. During the meeting, County Administrator Doug Stanley shared with the Board an email from county resident Bill VanSickle-Wilson praising Tarlton’s customer service. Above are, from left, Stanley, Supervisor Llew Gilliam, Vice Chair Odessa Pride, Tarlton, Board Chair David Emert, Supervisor Jerry Townsend, Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones, Solid Waste General Manager Jeff Jones, Supervisor Beverly Booth and Supervisor Bobby Jones.