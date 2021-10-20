Todd Brandon Schinabeck, 20 years of age, of Farmville, passed away on Oct. 17. Todd was born in Farmville to Page Rainey Cahoon and Keith Schinabeck on April 1, 2001.

He was a Prince Edward graduate, Class of 2019. Todd graduated from the Power Line Worker Program at Southside Virginia Community College in 2020 and was pursuing his career as an outside lineman with C.W. Wright in Richmond. Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Todd is survived by his parents, Page Rainey Cahoon (Brant) of Buckingham and Keith Schinabeck (Kristy) of Powhatan; grandmother, Karen Mitchell Schinabeck of Farmville; grandfather, Wallace Morris Rainey of Buckingham; siblings, Justin, Leah, Tucker, Lexi and Emma; aunts and uncles, Brian Schinabeck of Farmville, Kimberly Hashim of Waynesboro, Alison Pace (Michael) of Amelia and Ashley Conlon (Michael) of Powhatan; cousins, Mitch, Leann, Jonathan, Kevin, Sam, Madison, Cameron, Sydney and Hailey and his beloved dog, Biggie.

Todd is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Schinabeck of Rice and grandmother, Karen Rainey of Buckingham.

The family will receive friends at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Friday, Oct. 22, from 12 – 2 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Southside SPCA.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.