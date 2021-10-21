Red Door 104 is excited to offer a new competition.

After a long year and a half, locals could use a creative outlet. This competition, appropriately themed “Unexpected Treasures,” is a little different. Red Door 104 is looking for pieces of any medium, any size, any theme, with the idea that it will show in a holiday setting. All pieces must be priced to sell. The show will hang in Red Door 104 during its Holiday Shopping Experience from Nov. 1 – Jan. 1.

The Holiday Shopping Experience is an old-fashioned holiday shopping experience scheduled in one-hour appointments to browse the gallery. The space will be filled with beautiful works of art from over 25 local artisans participating in “Unexpected Treasures 2021.” The space will be sanitized prior to your arrival. You will be the only guest in the space besides employees who will all be masked. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.reddoor104.com.