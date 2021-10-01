Vacation Bible School Day in Dillwyn

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on them and their neighbors, giving them the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located on U. S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn at 26599 North James Madison Hwy.

All members are welcome to attend and bring a covered dish for lunch. This will be followed by the October program featuring gospel music at its best by Nancy Fairchild.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Patricia Woodfin of Dillwyn on Saturday, Oct. 2, Ahlonah Jackson of Farmville on Sunday, Oct. 3, and Howard Dale Midkiff of Wingina on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to a very special couple, Dan “Shot” and Betty Jo LeSueur of Dillwyn.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn would like to invite all middle school and high school students to a special Vacation Bible School Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church. If you like, you can pre-register your child or children on the church website: www. cedarbaptistchurch.org.

A hint for you: Clean oilcloth by wiping it off with a little milk.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.