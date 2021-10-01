Vaccination Booster Clinic set

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a clinic in Keysville on Friday, Oct. 1, from noon – 4 p.m.

This clinic will be located at Southside Virginia Community College, located at 200 Daniel Road.

Those eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose include:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. Walk-ups are also welcome. If you are coming for your booster dose, bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in your second dose.

In addition to the booster shots, the clinic will offer first and second doses of all the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Piedmont Health District encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a convenient, free vaccination location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).