VDOF is taking tree seedling orders

Every October, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) opens its Seedling Store, which offers a variety of seedlings for online purchase to Virginians.

Its seedlings are grown and sold directly from VDOF self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting and are bred for Virginia soils and climate.

In addition to its selection of over 40 individual species, VDOF also offers several specialty seedling packs with species that have been hand-picked for certain qualities (e.g., fall colors pack, pollinator pack). These are great options for diversifying your landscaping.

For landowners with other goals in mind, VDOF offers a variety of pine and spruce species as well as dozens of hardwood varieties used to establish timber stands, pulpwood crops, Christmas tree plantations, wildlife habitats, stream bank stabilization, urban forests, biodiversity and improvement of watersheds.

Whatever your tree-planting goals are, VDOF can help. This year, seedlings can be ordered in quantities as low as five and can be picked up from a Forestry Center or delivered to you from Feb. 22 until April 27, 2022.

To learn more about VDOF nurseries, browse its seedling catalog and place an order, visit its website at www.BuyVaTrees.com.

If you have questions or would like to discuss your tree-planting goals, contact the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000 or Joshua McLaughlin at 540-363-5732.