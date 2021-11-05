College scholarship program announced

Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are preparing to accept applications for their scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.

The scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Education Scholarship Foundation, which since 2001 has provided approximately 780 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $800,000.

The open date for applications is Feb. 1, 2022, while the application deadline is April 1, 2022. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1, 2022. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/ scholarship.

Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2022, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.

An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2022. Scholarship funds, which will be sent directly to the educational institution, must be used toward tuition, student fees, room and board or textbooks.

The foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on these weighted criteria: financial need at 40%, academic achievement at 40% and personal statement at 20%. Questions about donations and the application process should be