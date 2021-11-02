Latest Local News

Elsie Robertson Bryan, 86 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on Oct. 29. She was born Oct. 30, 1934 in Neuberts, Tennessee to the late Herman Marcus Robertson and Effie Jane Dodgen Robertson. She was the widow of Bobby Harold Bryan. She spent her life serving her family, church and community.

Mrs. Bryan worked until the age of 75 at Virginia Cooperative Extension Service.

Mrs. Bryan started serving the church as the age of sixteen. Over the years she served as a Sunday school teacher, GA leader and WMU leader. She volunteered at the Bland Ministry Center in Bland on many mission trips with the church. Mrs. Bryan was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Vera. She led a life of service to the Lord. She always had a kind word, smile, hug and a sense of humor. She loved her flowers and much time was spent planting, nurturing and admiring them.

Mrs. Bryan is survived by two sons, Philip Harold Bryan and his wife, Christine and David Lynn Bryan and his wife, Faye; three grandchildren, Caleb Daniel Bryan and his wife, Jody and their daughter, Sydney Claire Bryan, Crystal Bryan Adcock and her husband, Kevin and their daughters, Levigh Grace Adcock and Lillie Faith Adcock and Justin David Bryan and his wife, Jamie and their children, Zoee Alayna Stinson, Gabe Phillip Stinson, Reese Mackenzie Bryan and River Lynn Bryan; two brothers-in-law, Harry D. Bryan and his wife, Laura and William Kyle Bryan and his wife Allison and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brother, Herman Eugene Robertson and sister, Brenda Diane Robertson Loveday.

Graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 1, in the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Bryan was always loved, admired and respected and will be missed by all. Her final wish was to be kind to one another; life is too short not to get along.

She requested that memorial contributions be made to Bland Ministry Center.