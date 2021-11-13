Indoor programs offered

The Farmville Recreation Department has started indoor programs, just in time for the cold weather. Enjoy free indoor walking in a temperature-controlled environment at the Farmville Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. Drop in any time Monday through Thursday each week, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The Recreation Department has also brought back indoor Pickleball at the Farmville Sports Arena. Pickleball is a fun sport for all ages that combines ping pong, tennis and badminton. The game is played with two or four people on a badminton sized court using paddles and a wiffle ball. Equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. Pickleball is on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 – 7 p.m. at just $2 a player.

Karate Sessions are now offered at the South Street Conference Center located at 124 South Street, on the 2nd floor, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – noon. Anyone ages 8 and above are welcome. Reach out to the Recreation Department for pricing.

For questions or comments, contact the Farmville Recreation Department at twoodson@farmvilleva.com or call at (434) 392-3737.