expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2021

Latter-day Saints donate food to FACES

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Recently The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 1,000 pounds of food to the FACES food pantry. As part of its Humanitarian Aid program, the church supports local communities around the world through emergency relief assistance in times of disaster and humanitarian programs that strengthen the self-reliance of individuals, families and communities. Shown from left unloading the food at FACES are local church members Ben Topham, Micah Topham and Holden Topham.

More News

Shirley June Benson Rice

Mary Elizabeth Shorter Lee

Dorothy Burruss Jones

Robert Wayne Rush

  • Latest Local News

  • Recent Posts

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections