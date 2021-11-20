Letter — Post-election integrity

To the Editor:

This letter is in regard to the November 2, 2021 statewide election in Virginia for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. It was a close election, but the Republicans won. The Democrats lost. The election was fair. The Democrats didn’t claim that the election was rigged. The Democrats didn’t claim that the election was stolen. The Democrats did not break into the Capitol in protest. The Democrats did not try to overturn the election or participate in an insurrection.

Instead, the current outgoing Democratic Governor, Ralph Northam, and his wife, invited the Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his wife to the executive mansion in Richmond for tea.

The Democrats will assess, learn from their mistakes, get better and move on.

I hope that Republicans on a national level can learn how to react to and participate in elections with similar integrity.

Myra Wilcox

Dillwyn