Latest Local News

November 2, 2021

UPDATE: Second man dead after Pamplin crash

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Monday, November 1, 2021

A second man has died as the result of a crash which occurred in Pamplin Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), police responded at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 21 to a crash on Route 460 at the intersection of Pamplin Road.

A 2019 Toyota Tacoma being driven by William W. Clark, 86, of Charlotte Court House,  was traveling west on Route 460 when Clark attempted to make a left turn onto Pamplin Road and was struck by an eastbound 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Marvin E. Baskerville, 55, of Green Bay.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to spin off the road and strike a sign.

A passenger in the Toyota, William Andrews Jr., 59, of Charlotte County, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Clark, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Baskerville was uninjured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

