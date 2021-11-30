New variant sparks concern

Local health officials are imploring residents to improve the community’s defensive line against the coronavirus following the discovery of a new, rapidly-growing variant of the virus that has already been spotted in North America.

While the commonwealth as a whole has seen cases fluctuate in recent weeks, the Piedmont Health District has remained fairly low in terms of new cases over the last seven days.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Prince Edward County saw nine new cases from the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Buckingham saw five new cases, and Cumberland county was up four cases. Charlotte saw a sizable increase at 18 new cases over the last week, while Lunenburg County was up six cases.

Buckingham County recorded one new COVID-related death over the last week.

Most of the counties in the area have been trending downward in cases for some time with the exception of Cumberland, which has been trending upward for 17 days, and Charlotte, which is currently considered fluctuating in cases.

The commonwealth reported 1,433 new cases of the virus Monday, Nov. 29, up significantly from 1,097 cases the week prior, but Virginia’s seven-day moving average was actually down on Monday from 1,644 cases Nov. 22 to 1,377 cases Nov. 29.

Centra Health was reporting a total of 31 COVID-19 patients at its Lynchburg General hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville on Monday, Nov. 29, with 10 of those patients in the ICU. Five of Centra’s ICU patients were being vented on Monday. Of the 31 total patients, six were fully vaccinated and 25