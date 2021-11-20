Students attend National FFA Convention

Cumberland High School (CHS) FFA students Celeste Mitchell, vice president; Johnna Stevens , secretary; and Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, president, recently attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

There were over 54,000 high school students from across the nation in attendance who gathered to network with major agriculture cooperations, colleges and FFA members from across the country. These students were given the opportunity to talk with colleges to learn more about different degrees of study as well as meet with representatives from companies such as John Deere, Case International, Kubota, New, Holland, Merk Animal Health and many others.

Students have the opportunity to meet with representatives of these organizations, which can lead to offers for internships and employment opportunities. CHS FFA students participated in several workshops throughout the week which focused on developing leadership skills, soft skills, entrepreneur skills and chapter development, to name a few.

CHS FFA students participated in painting hope boxes as a service project. These boxes will be placed throughout the city of Indianapolis for people to donate food and take food as needed. CHS FFA Students are looking forward to returning to the national convention next year to continue developing themselves as students and FFA members. CHS FFA members have come back and shared their experiences and the opportunities available to students from the national convention with the hope that more CHS FFA members will be able to go in the coming years , creating more opportunities and broadening the network of connections for CHS students.