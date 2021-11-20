Thanksgiving holiday garbage routes set

There will be no change in the residential or business routes for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday garbage schedule. However, for Friday, Nov. 26, there will be no business pickup for garbage or cardboard. This service will resume on Monday, Nov. 29. There will be no change in Wednesday’s business recycling or residential cardboard call-in collection.

There will be no loose-leaf pickup on Thursday, Nov. 25, or Friday, Nov. 26. This service will resume on Monday, Nov. 29. Please be reminded to keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb line, as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.

Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 3 on Monday, Nov. 29. Reminder: leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week.

Starting Dec. 6 – Dec. 23, it will be spot pickup to cover town.

If there are any questions, please call the Town of Farmville Public Works at 392-3331. Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.

Recap

Monday, Nov. 22 – Regular schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Regular schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Regular schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Holiday, no service

Friday, Nov. 26 – Holiday, no business garbage or cardboard