The power of prayer

“Seek God’s help with patient perseverance and prayer: It is indeed hard, except for those who bring a humble spirit,” (Qur’an 2:45).

“On the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience,” ( Luke 8:15).

About 55 years ago, I sat in a bunker in Vietnam and asked myself, “What prevents these incoming rockets from destroying this bunker and killing all of us?” At that moment I understood the importance of faith in God and the importance of prayer. Since that time, I have learned of and seen the ubiquitous rewards of prayer.

Historically, there have been many instances of one group of people attempting to oppress the human potential of another. This is apparent in the story of the Holocaust in Germany, Apartheid in South Africa and chattel slavery in the United States. In each case, the persecutors attempted to rationalize a justification for their oppression. In each case, the patient prayers of the abused were answered.

Writing in The Medial Journal of Australia, Jantos and Kiat point out that, “Some studies have shown a positive association between prayer and improved health outcomes.” This finding is intuitive to the experiences of many readers. Most of us are aware of individuals who have gained improved health through prayer.

Contrasted to those who put their faith in prayer and patient perseverance are those who seek advantages through greed and self-interest. Although a minority, they exert power and authority over others through articulate arguments and rationalizations designed to justify their perceived superiority. They deny the Divine decree of the brotherhood and sisterhood of humanity and man’s equality in the sight of the Almighty.

Just as we have seen positive outcomes ending the oppression of one group over another and the benefits of prayer in healing, so too, can we initiate prayers for an unbiased society. Imagine what would happen if the majority of us prayed for peace and harmony in our lives. Our past has taught us a powerful lesson: Faith in The Almighty, prayer and working cooperatively toward positive change yields favorable results that benefits all of us.

QADIR ABDUS-SABUR, PH.D. is an Imam at the Islamic Center of Prince Edward. His email address is qas1944@gmail.com.