expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2021

Airport to receive funding

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, Nov. 24, the busiest air travel day of the year, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years. Included in the list of fund recipients is the Farmville Regional Airport, which will receive $550,000.

The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.

More News

Tigers have 11 standouts on All-ODAC team

Former Mayor Sydnor C. Newman Jr. passes

The Woodland announces contract of sale

School renovation approved

  • Latest Local News

  • Recent Posts

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections