Bus tour deadline extended

Come and go with The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music. Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93, which includes a round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show. Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before the extended deadline of Monday, Dec. 6, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.