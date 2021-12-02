Christmas parade coming to town

The annual Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade is back this year with more than 60 different participants in its lineup, including Saint Nicholas himself.

This year’s event, titled “A Creative Christmas Parade,” is centered on “gratefulness and letting your mind wonder.”

“We are so excited to bring back the Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade this year,” Farmville Jaycees State Director Warren Reid noted. “Last year’s parade would have been our 70th year, and I am just excited to be back! Alcova Mortgage: Tony Markland is back this year as a long standing sponsor. This year, we have The Tapestry Network as a new Lead Sponsor. They are an organization geared toward giving a voice to small businesses that target diversity and inclusion. We’ve got bands, surprise characters and our front line heroes that will serve as our grand marshal. We hope that everyone will come out and see Santa and have a great time!”

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.

The Christmas Parade line up is

1. Town of Farmville Chief Andy Ellington

2. The Tapestry Group, Sponsor

3. Prince Edward Sheriff, L.A. “Tony” Epps

4. Prince Edward County Marching Band

5. Grand Marshal: Front Line Heroes/ Centra Healthcare

6. J.R. Tharpe Trucking

7. Southside Shriners

8. Prince Edward Vol. Rescue Squad

9. Farmville Fire Department

10. Farmville Baptist Church

11. Little Miss Five County Fair – Maci Courter

12. Petite Miss Five County Fair – Savannah Grace Redford

13. Junior Miss Five County Fair – Kaydence Kellum

14. Teen Miss Five County Fair – Kelsea Kellum

15. Miss Five County Fair – Raych Edolson

16. Farmville Girl Scouts

17. Denise Jackson and Dreamboy

18. Motion Gymnastics & Tumbling Center

19. Old Dominion Historical Society

20. Darlington Heights Fire Department

21. Goochland Fire & Rescue

22. Cub Scouts Pack 6296

23. Fuqua School Homecoming Court

24. Farmville Bojangles – Bo-Friends and Family supporting Autism

25. Veterans of Foreign Wars

26. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

27. Union Outreach Fellowship Church

28. Ms. American Star

29. Bland-Reid Funeral Home

30. Royal Jewels SC

31. Buczek Farms LLC

32. Rockwell Audio

33. Greenbay Racing

34. Hampden Sydney Vol. Fire Department

35. VA Smooth Rydaz

36. Heart of VA Auto Club

37. Blanton Car Club

38. Hotel Weyanoke

39. Phinon Hayes-Hurt, Ms.FullFigured VA 2021

40. Finish Line Farm Cat Rescue

41. Dale Hickman

42. Dynamic Divas

43. Fresh Girlz Club

44. Fresh Boyz Club

45. C.F. Marion Trucking

46. Prospect Fire Department

47. Keysville Fire Department

48. Meherrin Fire Department

49. Appomattox River Company

50. The Tipsy Carriage

51. Smiles and Giggles LLC

52. Women of Works

53. Biblical Baptist Church

54. Cumberland High School Band

55. Appomattox Health and Rehab

56. Virginia Children’s Book Festival

57. Waterworks Players – Snow White

58. Farmville Pride

59. Social Butterflies

60. Delta Response Team

61. Pamplin Vol Fire Department

62. Drakes Branch Fire Department

63. A+ Plus Electrical & The Fishin” Pig

64. Larry Holt

65. Ford Creative Detailing

66. Piedmont Habitat

67. Amico Senior Transportation Services, LLC

68. Airheads Inflatables LLC

69. Here Comes Santa, Sponsored by Alcova Mortgage