Donna Ellen Hensley, 86, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Adeline Hatline on March 6, 1935.

Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1300.

She is survived by a son; Michael A. Hensley (Freida) of Farmville; two daughters, Victoria McHenry of Cumberland and Patricia Newcomb (Butch) of Cumberland; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Edwin “Winn” Hensley and a son, Chuck Hensley.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m., at Glenn Memorial Baptist Church in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Glenn Memorial Baptist Church cemetery fund or the charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.