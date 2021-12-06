Dr. Judith “Judy” Duncan, 82, passed away in her Cumberland County home on Nov. 23, after a long battle with cancer. Judy, who has the distinction of being Virginia’s first female superintendent of schools, was a lifelong educator and an active member of the community. She was well-loved whether she was leading programs at the church, judging garden club competitions across Virginia or spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Judy was born on Sept. 24, 1939 to Ina White and Walter Harold Duncan. She received her bachelor’s degree from Longwood College and her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Virginia. After many years of teaching and teaching administration in Powhatan County, she was elected Wythe County’s superintendent of schools in 1981 and went on to serve as superintendent of York County schools until her retirement in 1991.

She is survived by her sister, Jean (Tucker) Harrison; her son, Bobby Whittemore and two grandchildren, Amber Parker and Rhys Whittemore.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Oakwood United Methodist Church in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Voices for Virginia’s Children.