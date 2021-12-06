Janet Faye Chilcote, 84 of Dillwyn, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 30. She was born August 4, 1937 in Squire, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles and Lottie Lowe. Janet was the widow of Floyd Ellsworth Chilcote.

Janet was retired as a certified nursing assistant and worked for many years at the Heritage Hall nursing home in Dillwyn. She loved to watch her shows, “Let’s Make A Deal” and “Wheel of Fortune” and enjoyed playing Bingo while a resident of Heritage Hall. While Janet enjoyed those things, her true love was her family; she loved being “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grands. Her home was always open and she welcomed both family and friends with good food and drinks.

Janet loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior. She prayed continuously for her family. Janet is now happy and free from pain and reunited in heaven with her parents, husband and siblings, Nell Powers, Kenneth Lowe and Bernice Kincaid.

Janet is survived by her four children, Christina Faye Chilcote, David Ellsworth Chilcote, Tammy Sue Grasso and husband, Thomas and Lisa Imogene Terry and her husband, Butch; grandchildren, Sarah Snider (Andrew), Jonathan Grasso, William Terry Jr. (Merissa), Melissa Terry, Kim Ware, DJ Chilcote and JB Chilcote; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Terry, Caroline Snider, Gabriel Chilcote and Anthony Chilcote and many nieces, nephews and their families.

We are thankful to the staff of Heritage Hall in Dillwyn for all the care they provided to our mother.

A funeral service was held on Dec. 4, with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Dunkum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.