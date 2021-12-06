Jayne Marie Davis passed away in a caring nursing home in Farmville, on Nov. 29. She was 88 years old and had a long battle with Parkinson disease. She will be greatly missed for her concern for others and creative ability.

She was born in Pulaski, Wisconsin. She lived a fulfilling life as a Navy wife for 24 years. She had 5 children and traveled the East Coast until her family was transferred to Oahu, Hawaii for 4 years. She loved crocheting, reading, crafts and cooking family dinners.

She was a member of the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. Her contributions to the lives of many included the love for ceramics and teaching all ages, her loving care for babies and children at the church nursery, as well as taking care of her own grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long time member of the Women of the Aragona Moose Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Leo Leonhard; her husband, Norman W. Davis and her daughter, Catherine Miller.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Davis, wife, Tami and Michael Davis and wife, Kathryn and her daughters, Debra Vass and husband, Arnold and Teresa Cowan and husband, Patrick. She has many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At this time there will not be a celebration of life for Jayne. We will be making plans to celebrate in the spring, which she loved.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s disease and Dementia research.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.