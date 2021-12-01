expand
December 2, 2021

John Godsey

By Staff Report

Published 5:10 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, John departed this life for another. He was a Master Mason, Shriner, previous president of The Cumberland Ruritan Club and a realtor with Fine Creek Realty.

He is survived by his wife, Christine and his great children, Lawrence (Glynis), Carol Mack (David), Karen Spevak (Jim) and Ross Wooldridge. His greatest love was his grandchildren.

A masonic funeral and memorial service will be held on Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., at Payne Memorial Methodist Church, 1 Stoney Point Rd Cumberland, VA.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.

