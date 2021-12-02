National service position open

Bear Creek Lake State Park has a position open for an individual who loves the outdoors and wants to learn how to care for our environmental resources. The Virginia Service and Conservation Corps is an AmeriCorps program in which members receive valuable training, hands-on experience and federally recognized certifications to ensure they are well qualified for careers in environmental conservation, all while providing a service to their community. The minimum age for participation is 17 years old. There is no maximum age limit.

At Bear Creek Lake State Park, the position includes training in resource management and environmental education.

For questions, contact Chief Ranger Tom Kneipp at thomas. kneipp@dcr.virginia.gov or call (804) 492-5919. The successful applicant will receive a living allowance of $1,200, plus an education award of over $4,500 after completing the service term. The term runs from Jan. 25, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022 for a maximum of 1,200 hours. If a potential candidate has questions about the program, they can email VSPAmeriCorps@dcr.virginia.gov.

If you are ready to apply, or if you know anyone ready to apply, do so here: https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/ viewListing.do?fromSearch=true&id=91668

The park is located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road, Cumberland, Virginia.